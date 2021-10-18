South Jersey Group I

1 Woodbury
2 Paulsboro
3 Salem
4 Shore
5 Audubon
6 Woodstown
7 Gloucester City
8 Asbury Park
9 Penns Grove
10 Keyport
11 South Hunterdon
12 Middlesex
13 Maple Shade
14 Gateway
15 Burlington City
16 New Egypt
17 Glassboro
18 Manville
19 Buena
20 Florence
21 Keansburg
22 Clayton
23 Palmyra
24 Pitman
25 Pennsville
26 Riverside
27 Haddon Township
28 Point Pleasant Beach
29 Schalick
30 Wildwood
31 Highland Park
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.