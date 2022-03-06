South Jersey Group I championship

Woodbury (24-2) at Wildwood (22-4)
5 p.m.
Senior guard Imene Fathi averages 18 points for top-seeded Wildwood. Warriors freshman guard Macie McCracken averages 15.4 points.
Second-seeded Woodbury has won 16 straight and is ranked No. 6 in The Elite 11. Junior guard Alexis Davis averages 27.6 points and 14.4 rebounds for Woodbury.
The winner advances to the state semifinal 7 p.m. Wednesday at Deptford against the winner of Monday’s Central Jersey title game between Shore Regional and South Hunterdon.
