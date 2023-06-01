These two teams met in the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic with Buena winning 5-0 on May 6. Buena (25-3) has won its three playoff games by the combined score of 35-7. Shortstop Tre Carano is batting .448 with 38 runs scored and 20 stolen bases for Buena. Chiefs senior catcher Ryley Betts is batting .411 with three home runs and 26 RBIs.