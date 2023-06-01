(2) Audubon vs. (1) Buena Regional
4 p.m. Friday at Buena
These two teams met in the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic with Buena winning 5-0 on May 6. Buena (25-3) has won its three playoff games by the combined score of 35-7. Shortstop Tre Carano is batting .448 with 38 runs scored and 20 stolen bases for Buena. Chiefs senior catcher Ryley Betts is batting .411 with three home runs and 26 RBIs.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Joey Kurtz wanted one more season of high school baseball with his buddies.
Audubon (20-7) is a perennial power. Senior infielder/pitcher Scott Lynch is batting .432 with 29 RBIs and also a 1.22 ERA on the mound. The winner advances to Monday’s state semifinal at the home of the Central Jersey champion. Point Pleasant Beach and Middlesex play Friday for the Central Jersey title.