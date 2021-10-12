South Jersey Group 5

1 Manalapan
2 Washington Township
3 Cherokee
4 Hillsborough
5 Old Bridge
6 North Brunswick
7 Kingsway
8 Williamstown
9 Eastern
10 East Brunswick
11 Toms River North
12 Egg Harbor
13 Edison
14 Atlantic City
15 Lenape
16 Southern
17 New Brunswick
18 South Brunswick
19 Marlboro
20 Howell
21 Trenton
22 Rancocas Valley
23 Vineland
24 Perth Amboy
25 Monroe
26 Cherry Hill East
27 Hunterdon Central
28 Freehold Township
29 Franklin
30 West Windsor-Plainsboro
