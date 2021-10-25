South Jersey Group 5

1 Washington Township
2 Hillsborough
3 North Brunswick
4 Cherokee
5 Manalapan
6 Kingsway
7 Old Bridge
8 Toms River North
9 Southern
10 Williamstown
11 East Brunswick
12 Eastern
13 Edison
14 Egg Harbor
15 Marlboro
16 Lenape
17 New Brunswick
18 Vineland
19 Atlantic City
20 Howell
21 South Brunswick
22 Trenton
23 Rancocas Valley
24 Freehold Township
25 Monroe
26 Hunterdon Central
27 Cherry Hill East
28 Franklin
29 Perth Amboy
30 West Windsor-Plainsboro
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
