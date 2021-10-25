 Skip to main content
South Jersey Group 5
Pemberton at Egg Harbor Township football game

Egg Harbor Township vs. Pemberton in the first half of high school football game at Egg Harbor Township High School Friday Oct 22, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

1 Washington Township 

2 Hillsborough 

3 North Brunswick 

4 Cherokee 

5 Manalapan 

6 Kingsway 

7 Old Bridge 

8 Toms River North 

9 Southern 

10 Williamstown 

11 East Brunswick 

12 Eastern 

13 Edison 

14 Egg Harbor 

15 Marlboro 

16 Lenape 

17 New Brunswick 

18 Vineland 

19 Atlantic City 

20 Howell 

21 South Brunswick 

22 Trenton

23 Rancocas Valley 

24 Freehold Township 

25 Monroe 

26 Hunterdon Central 

27 Cherry Hill East 

28 Franklin 

29 Perth Amboy 

30 West Windsor-Plainsboro 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

