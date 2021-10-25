South Jersey Group 4

1 Millville
2 Winslow Township
3 Long Branch
4 Shawnee
5 Ocean City
6 Lacey
7 Colts Neck
8 Pennsauken
9 Central
10 Mainland
11 Timber Creek
12 Freehold Boro
13 Clearview
14 Hammonton
15 Red Bank
16 Moorestown
17 Toms River South
18 Hightstown
19 Brick Township
20 Hamilton
21 Highland Regional
22 Jackson
23 Neptune
24 Bridgeton
25 Northern Burlington
26 Toms River East
27 Brick Memorial
28 Cherry Hill West
29 Steinert
30 Lakewood
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.