South Jersey Group 4

1 Millville
2 Long Branch
3 Winslow Township
4 Ocean City
5 Shawnee
6 Colts Neck
7 Central
8 Lacey
9 Timber Creek
10 Mainland
11 Pennsauken
12 Brick Township
13 Freehold Boro
14 Toms River South
15 Moorestown
16 Clearview
17 Highland Regional
18 Red Bank
19 Hammonton
20 Hightstown
21 Toms River East
22 Bridgeton
23 Northern Burlington
24 Brick Memorial
25 Hamilton
26 Steinert
27 Jackson
28 Neptune
29 Cherry Hill West
30 Lakewood
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
