South Jersey Group 3
South Jersey Group 3

100221-pac-spt-spirit

On October 1 2021, in Absecon, Holy Spirit hosts Cedar Creek High School football.

1 Rumson-Fair Haven 

2 Cedar Creek 

3 Wall 

4 Delsea 

5 Woodrow Wilson 

6 Somerville 

7 Manasquan 

8 Burlington Township 

9 Triton 

10 Delran 

11 Holmdel 

12 Ewing 

13 Rahway 

14 Hopewell Valley 

15 Absegami 

16 Oakcrest

17 Robbinsville 

18 Ocean Township 

19 Seneca 

20 Pinelands 

21 Manchester Township 

22 Matawan 

23 Allentown 

24 Carteret 

25 South Plainfield 

27 Jackson Liberty 

28 Pemberton 

29 Lawrence 

30 Cumberland 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

