South Jersey Group 2

1 Point Pleasant Boro
2 Camden
3 Willingboro
4 Delaware Valley
5 Bernards
6 Raritan
7 New Providence
8 Nottingham
9 Haddonfield
10 Hillside
11 Overbrook
12 Sterling
13 Monmouth
14 Bound Brook
15 Middle Township
16 West Deptford
17 Pleasantville
18 Barnegat
19 Haddon Heights
20 Bordentown
21 Collingswood
22 Lower Cape May
23 Roselle
24 Cinnaminson
25 South River
26 Johnson
27 Newark Central
28 Lindenwold
29 Metuchen
30 Spotswood
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
