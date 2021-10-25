 Skip to main content
South Jersey Group 2
South Jersey Group 2

Cumberland Middle Football

Middle Township High School plays Cumberland Regional, in Cape May Court House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

1 Willingboro 

2 Point Pleasant Boro 

3 Hillside 

4 Haddonfield 

5 Bernards 

6 Delaware Valley 

7 Nottingham 

8 Camden 

9 Raritan 

10 New Providence 

11 Overbrook 

12 Middle Township

13 Sterling 

14 Monmouth 

15 Pleasantville 

16 West Deptford 

17 Roselle 

18 Haddon Heights 

19 Collingswood 

20 Bordentown 

21 Bound Brook 

22 Barnegat 

23 Lower Cape May 

24 Johnson 

25 South River 

26 Newark Central 

27 Cinnaminson 

28 Lindenwold 

29 Spotswood 

30 Metuchen 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

