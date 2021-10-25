South Jersey Group 2

1 Willingboro
2 Point Pleasant Boro
3 Hillside
4 Haddonfield
5 Bernards
6 Delaware Valley
7 Nottingham
8 Camden
9 Raritan
10 New Providence
11 Overbrook
12 Middle Township
13 Sterling
14 Monmouth
15 Pleasantville
16 West Deptford
17 Roselle
18 Haddon Heights
19 Collingswood
20 Bordentown
21 Bound Brook
22 Barnegat
23 Lower Cape May
24 Johnson
25 South River
26 Newark Central
27 Cinnaminson
28 Lindenwold
29 Spotswood
30 Metuchen
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.