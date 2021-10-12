South Jersey Group 1

1 Paulsboro
2 Woodbury
3 Shore
4 Salem
5 Woodstown
6 Audubon
7 Gloucester City
8 Asbury Park
9 Keyport
10 Penns Grove
11 Middlesex
12 South Hunterdon
13 New Egypt
14 Maple Shade
15 Gateway
16 Florence
17 Glassboro
18 Burlington City
19 Manville
20 Keansburg
21 Buena
22 Clayton
23 Palmyra
24 Pitman
25 Pennsville
26 Haddon Township
27 Riverside
28 Point Pleasant Beach
29 Schalick
30 Wildwood
31 Highland Park
