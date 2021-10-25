South Jersey Group 1

1 Woodbury
2 Paulsboro
3 Salem
4 Shore
5 Gloucester City
6 Woodstown
7 Audubon
8 Asbury Park
9 Penns Grove
10 Keyport
11 South Hunterdon
12 Middlesex
13 Maple Shade
14 Burlington City
15 Gateway
16 Manville
17 Glassboro
18 New Egypt
19 Florence
20 Clayton
21 Buena
22 Pitman
23 Palmyra
24 Keansburg
25 Pennsville
26 Haddon Township
27 Point Pleasant Beach
28 Schalick
29 Riverside
30 Wildwood
31 Highland Park
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
