South Jersey Gas requests expansion of energy efficiency programs

South Jersey Gas announced Monday that the company filed a request with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities seeking to expand the company’s energy efficiency programs for three years, beginning in July 2021, with proposed investments totaling approximately $167 million.
The implementation of the proposed program is expected to result in approximately $201 million in customer bill savings, 481,957 tons in avoided CO2 emissions and the creation of nearly 3,000 jobs over 3-years, according to a statement from the company.
“We are committed to making energy efficiency accessible for all customers while contributing to economic growth in New Jersey and helping to reduce carbon emissions,” said Melissa Orsen, President and Chief Operations Officer, South Jersey Gas, in a statement. “The broad range of incentives proposed in our latest energy efficiency program filing will assist our customers in lowering their energy bills and making better-informed decisions about their energy usage.”
South Jersey Gas will offer a comprehensive suite of residential, commercial and industrial energy efficiency programs that will encourage all customers, regardless of customer type or income, to reduce energy usage and save money, according to a statement from the company.
The programs include on-bill repayment and rebates for energy efficiency equipment upgrades, an efficient products marketplace featuring discounted smart thermostats, free weatherization measures for low to moderate-income customers, free energy audits, and tailored solutions for commercial and industrial customers.