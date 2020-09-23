 Skip to main content
South Jersey gas ratepayers to see a decrease
South Jersey Gas customers will see a decrease in their bills, after the state Board of Public Utilities approved changes to company’s base rates.

The rate changes, combined with those related to the Company’s Basic Gas Supply Service and Conservation Incentive Program rates approved earlier this month, result in a $0.14 monthly net bill decrease for the average customer, according to the company.

— Nicholas Huba

“Our customers depend on us to deliver safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to heat their homes and run their businesses,” said Melissa Orsen, President and Chief Operations Officer, South Jersey Gas, in a statement on Wednesday. “The investments we’ve made help us to continue to safely meet customer needs, while upholding our commitment to superior service at reasonable rates.”

