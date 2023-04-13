ATLANTIC CITY – South Jersey Gas is awarding twenty $1000 grants to winners of its annual Game on Grant Program. Since the program’s inception, South Jersey Gas has contributed $215,000 toward children’s athletic programs from communities all around New Jersey.

The program seeks to help provide financial support to community-centered children’s athletic programs, leagues, clubs, associations, and recreational organizations.

“At South Jersey Gas, we care about the communities where we live and work,” said Brent Schomber, president and COO of South Jersey Gas. “We’re group to partner with this year’s Game On Grant recipients and support them in their missions to provide safe and fun activities for kids in our region.”

Some of this year’s Game on Grant Program recipients include: Atlantic County Outlaws Baseball, Cherry Hill Atlantic Little League, Elite Cheer, Hammonton Stingrays Swim Team, Millville Soccer Association, and Vineland Wrestling.

The Game On Grant Program will be offered again in February 2024. Visit southjerseygas.com/community for more information.