South Jersey Gas announces 2022 First Responders Grant Program

South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, recently announced the kickoff of its annual First Responders Grant Program.

Grants will be awarded to provide critical support for operations conducted by first responder departments.

All paid or volunteer fire, emergency medical services and police departments serving at least one of the municipalities in the South Jersey Gas service area are eligible to apply.

All submissions must be received by South Jersey Gas no later than5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. To submit an application, visit southjerseygas.com/community.

— Press staff reports

