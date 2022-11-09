South Jersey Election Results

Who's running in the Atlantic County general election on Nov. 8?
COUNTY RACES
COMMISSIONER-AT-LARGE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Habib Rehman
|Democrat
|18,702
|Amy Gatto
|Republican
|34,445
|X
COMMISSIONER- DISTRICT 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Ernest D. Coursey Sr.
|Democrat
|3,590
|Vern Macon
|Republican
|3,419
COMMISSIONER -DISTRICT 4 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kathleen Galante
|Democrat
|745
|Richard R. Dase
|Republican
|1,847
ABSECON
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Donna M. Poley
|Democrat
|Thomas A. Marrone
|Republican
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Caleb N. Cavileer
|Democrat
|Richard DeRose
|Republican
BRIGANTINE
MAYOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Vince Sera
|Republican
|2,173
|X
COUNCIL-AT-LARGE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Cornelius "Neil" Kane
|Republican
|2,139
|X
|Mike Riordan
|Republican
|2,115
|X
BUENA BOROUGH
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Douglas E. Adams
|Republican
|Marina Barsuglia
|Republican
COUNCIL- 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph Fabrizio
|Republican
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kurt Renart
|Republican
|John H. Williams
|Republican
CORBIN CITY
MAYOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Matthew Kane
|Democrat
|84
|Wayne M. Smith
|Republican
|138
|X
COUNCIL (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nikki Nichols
|Democrat
|88
|Daniel Patterson
|Republican
|135
|X
EGG HARBOR CITY
COMMON COUNCIL (Vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nanette LoBiondo Galloway
|Democrat
|346
|Yvonne Flyn
|Democrat
|299
|Albert "Pat" Moran Jr
|Democrat
|323
|Mattia Brown
|Republican
|409
|Ingrid E. Clark
|Republican
|441
|Steve J. Dash
|Republican
|443
COMMON COUNCIL- TWO YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Steve Ortiz
|Democrat
|307
|Kasey M. Attianese
|Republican
|437
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
TOWNSHP COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Name
|Frank "Franco" Rivera III
|Democrat
|198
|Joe Cafero
|Republican
|462
ESTELL MANOR
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|W. Nelson Dilg
|Republican
|488
|Dane R. Lamcken
|Republican
|492
COUNCIL - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|David A. Kelton
|Independent
|131
|Linda G. Givens
|Republican
|425
FOLSOM
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|James Hoffman
|Republican
|Michael Porretta
|Republican
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thelma Witherspoon
|Demoocrat
|2,626
|Raymond T. Keilman
|Democrat
|1,820
|Carl Pitale
|Republican
|3,574
|Charles Cain
|Republican
|2,891
HAMMONTON
COUNCIL (vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joshua Trepiccone
|Republican
|Adam Re
|Republican
|Renee Rodio
|Republican
|Sam Rodio
|Independent
|Steve Furgione
|Independent
|Bill Olivo
|Independent
LINWOOD
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Stacy DeDomenicis
|Republican
|812
|X
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Todd Michael
|Republican
|884
|X
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Barbara Rheault
|Democrat
|Lawrence E. Riffle
|Republican
|DeAnna DeMarco
|Republican
NORTHFIELD
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Paul V. Utts
|Democrat
|409
|Renee Carfgano
|Republican
|616
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thomas R. Corona
|Democrat
|415
|Eric Leeds
|Republican
|749
PLEASANTVILLE
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|James D. Barclay
|Democrat
|469
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Victor M. Carmona
|Democrat
|639
PORT REPUBLIC
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Eugene F. Hawn
|Republican
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Donna Lee Riegel
|Republican
COUNCIL WARD 1 - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael J. Turner
|Republican
|Michael Trupkiewicz
|Independent
SOMERS POINT
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Daniel Myers
|Democrat
|423
|Sean T. McGuigan
|Republican
|785
COUNCIL WARD 1 - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Elizabeth "Lisa" Bender
|Democrat
|453
|Richard L. DePamphilis III
|Republican
|754
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carl D'Adamo
|Democrat
|403
|Mike Owen
|Republican
|575
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Edward G. Norton
|Republican
|631
Who's running in the Cumberland County general election on Nov. 8?
COUNTY RACES
COMMISSIONERS (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Darlene Barber
|Democrat
|6,443
|Priscilla Ocasio-Jimenez
|Democrat
|6,314
|Douglas A. Albrecht
|Republican
|5,397
|Victoria Groetsch-Lods
|Republican
|5,219
COMMERICAL TOWNSHIP
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Mike Vizzard
|Democrat
|138
|Justus Straubmuller
|Republican
|55
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Anthony Lamanteer
|Republican
|442
|Brian Casper
|Republican
|442
|Carol Casper
|Democrat
|259
|John J. Stanzione
|Democrat
|290
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael L. Rothman
|Republican
|45
|Larry Jordan
|Republican
|39
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Benjamin Byrd
|Democrat
|283
|Marvin Pierce
|Democrat
|294
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Daniel J. Orr
|Democrat
|59
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|David Miller
|Republican
|899
|Edward J. Kennedy
|Democrat
|443
LAWERENCE TOWNSHIP
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|John M. Tisa
|Republican
|87
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Ken Whildin
|Republican
|448
BOROUGH OF SHILOH
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Hillary Barile
|Republican
|19
|Matthew Hunzer
|Republican
|20
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thomas Burton
|Republican
|83
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|John L. Daddario
|Republican
|284
|Joseph J. Spoltore
|Republican
|274
Who's running in the Cape May County general election on Nov. 8?
COUNTY RACES
SURROGATE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dean Marcolongo
|Republican
|21,996
|X
COMMISSIONER (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|E. Marie Hayes
|Republican
|23,148
|X
|Andrew J. Bulakowski
|Republican
|23,436
|X
|Julia L. Hankerson
|Democrat
|12,768
|William Laffey IV
|Independent
|1,611
CITY OF CAPE MAY
Nonpartisan Council (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lorraine M. Baldwin
|779
|X
|Mark DiSanto
|283
|Clarence F. Lear, III
|446
|Maureen K. McDade
|657
|X
|Shaine P. Meier
|612
|X
Council - Unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Patricia Gray Hendricks
|322
|Michael G. Yeager
|709
|X
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
COMMITTEE (vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Zeth Matalucci
|Republican
|1,968
|X
|Matthew Cox
|Republican
|1,937
|X
LOWER TOWNSHIP
COUNCIL 1st WARD (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thomas Conrad
|Republican
|1,350
COUNCIL 2nd WARD (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kevin Coombs
|Republican
|1,707
|X
|Write-in
|19
COUNCIL 3rd WARD (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Chris (Kit) Marlowe
|Democrat
|997
|Roland Roy, Jr
|Republican
|1,976
|X
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|James Norris
|Republican
|4,397
|X
|Melisha Anderson-Ruiz
|Democrat
|2,344
CITY OF NORTH WILDWOOD
CITY COUNCIL 1st WARD (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Margaret A. (Peggy) Bishop
|Republican
|584
|X
|Maria G. Mattera
|Democrat
|228
CITY COUNCIL 2nd WARD (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Edwin W. Koehler
|Republican
|478
|X
BOROUGH OF STONE HARBOR
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Charles Krafczek
|Republican
|123
|Jennifer Gensemer
|Republican
|259
|X
|Victor Foschini
|Independent
|269
|X
UPPER TOWNSHP
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Victor Nappen II
|Republican
|3,915
|X
|Mark E. Pancoast
|Republican
|3,943
|X
BOROUGH OF WOODBINE
MAYOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|William Pikolycky
|Republican
|373
|X
|Write-in
|4
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Mary Helen Perez
|Republican
|375
|X
|Eduardo "Chino" Ortiz
|Republican
|343
|X
|Write-in
|2
Who's running in the Southern Ocean County general election on Nov. 8
COUNTY RACES
SHERIFF (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael G. Mastronardy
|Republican
|131,333
|Salvatore Frascino
|Democrat
|53,948
COUNTY COMMISSIONER (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|John P. "Jack" Kelly
|Republican
|126,074
|Virginia E. "Ginny" Haines
|Republican
|124,858
|Catherine Paura
|Democrat
|55,206
|Roxanne L. Barnes
|Democrat
|54,757
BARNEGAT
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Albert Bille
|Republican
|5,050
|Charles Cunliffe
|Democrat
|3,068
BARNEGAT LIGHT
MAYOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kirk O. Larson
|Republican
|293
COUNCIL (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Sam Alloway
|Republican
|288
|Frank Mikuletzky
|Republican
|280
BEACH HAVEN
COUNCIL
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Catherine Snyder
|373
|John Hailperin
|146
|Robert Scott Cunningham
|128
|William G. Burris, Jr.
|86
|Jaime Baumiller
|277
EAGLESWOOD
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael J. Pasternak
|Republican
|508
LACEY TOWNSHIP
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Steven Kennis
|Republican
|6,946
|Peter Curatolo
|Republican
|6,716
|Edward Kownacki
|Democrat
|2,397
|Erik Mazur
|Democrat
|2,315
|Regina C.Discenza
|Independent
|820
|Barry Bender
|Independent
|584
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Peggy Sue Juliano
|Republican
|7,399
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kenneth W. Laney, Jr.
|Republican
|5,774
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
TOWNSHIP COMMITEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Ben LoParo
|Republican
|3,015
|Carla G. Lounsbury
|Democrat
|1,249
SHIP BOTTOM
MAYOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|William Huelsenbeck
|Republican
|403
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Tom Tallon
|Republican
|379
|Robert J. Butkus
|Republican
|417
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
COUNCIL - 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Steven Esposito
|Republican
|6,883
|Ellyn K. Hill
|Democrat
|3,140
SURF CITY
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jacqueline L. Siciliano
|Republican
|419
|Peter M. Hartney
|Republican
|301
|John M. Bashwiner
|Democrat
|301
COUNCIL 1-YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|John D. McMenamin
|Republican
|361
|Lydia B. Bashwiner
|Democrat
|314
TUCKERTON
MAYOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Susan R. Marshall
|Republican
|809
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Samuel Colangelo
|Republican
|764
|Suzanne Taylor
|Republican
|754
|William Townsend
|Independent
|169
Who's running for school board in South Jersey?
ATLANTIC COUNTY
ABSECON (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes total
|Winner
|John Rynkiewicz
|Raquel M. Law
|Linda E. Wallace
ATLANTIC CITY (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Subrata Chowdhury
|1,471
|Hollisha Bridgers
|1,381
|Kashawn "Kash" McKinley
|1,474
|Albert Herbert
|811
|Matthew J. Diullio-Jusino
|794
|Andra C. Williams
|884
BUENA-BUENA REGIONAL (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|James M. Abba Jr.
|Aline Cornew-Carroll
|Nicole Horan
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP - BUENA REGIONAL (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carlo Favretto Jr.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP - BUENA REGIONAL- 1-YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Marlene Kraynock
EGG HARBOR CITY (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Steven V. Bouchard
|Mary Ann Rogers
|James Guercioni III
|Kiomy Fuentes
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nicholas J. Seppy
|344
|Terre Alabarda
|281
|Louis Della Barca
|399
|Marita Rydell Sullivan
|352
ESTELL MANOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Brianne Seelman
|355
|Sarah Kisby
|166
FOLSOM (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Marisa Scibilia
|Andrew Way
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP- GREATER EGG HARBOR REGIONAL (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carol Houck
|Steven Stokes
|Antonella Marmo
|Kerrie Hartman
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|James Gentile
|Joshua B. Smith
|Suzette M. Carmen
|Belinda D. Chester
|James Delcane
|Muhammad Ayub
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP - GREATER EGG HARBOR REGIONAL (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dr. Anne Erickson
|3,821
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dr. Warren Nelson
|2,918
|Dr. Cheryl Cirino
|2,989
|Nanci Barr
|2,783
|Amy Hassa
|2,169
HAMMONTON (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|John E. Lyons
|Barbara Berenato
|MaryAnne Templeton
|Rita Black
|Linda M. Byrnes
|Shawn K. McCloud
LINWOOD- MAINLAND REGIONAL (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jeffery Vasser
|1,772
LINWOOD (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Craig Kahn
|1,379
|Holly DiLeo
|1,439
|Ryan Rendrey
|1,441
LONGPORT (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Clete Schwegman III
|226
MULLICA TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Angela Maino
|Robert E. Stollenwerk
|Carmen Jacobo
|Mark Winterbottom
NORTHFIELD (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Stephen Funk
|1,437
|JilianTafeen
|1,214
PLEASANTVILLE (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Alberto Alejandrina
|593
|Yadira Falcon
|395
|Andrea Gray
|426
|Allen R. Maddox
|566
|Sara A. Eason
|628
SOMERS POINT-MAINLAND REGIONAL (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Matthew Endicott
|1,540
SOMERS POINT - MAINLAND 1-YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|No petitions
SOMERS POINT (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Alice Myers
|1,363
|Staci Endicott
|1,288
|Karen Tomasello
|1,366
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Chris Egbert
|458
|Patricia Doerr
|458
|John Specht
|482
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP - 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Henry Goldsmith
|518
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Gregory A. Freelon
|519
CAPE MAY COUNTY
AVALON (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|John L. Richardson
|482
|X
|Matthew Wolf
|495
|X
|Write-in
|9
CAPE MAY CITY (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dawn M. Austin
|Edward B. Connolly
|Anita De Satnick
CAPE MAY POINT - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Peter J. Manzo, Jr.
DENNIS TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph A. Berg
|Robert Curry
|Jeanne Donohue
|Mary Kate Garry
|Zachary Hewitt
|LuAnne Shaw
|Josepha M. Penrose
LOWER TOWNSHIP - LOWER CAPE MAY (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Gary Douglass, Sr.
|Anne Maretta (Retta) Matagiese
|Frank Onorato
|Gary Playford
LOWER TOWNSHP ELEMENTARY (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lauren Cox
|Jason Felsing
|Lauren Randle
|Charles Utsch
|Jonathan Vile
|Sally Drozd Yerk
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Edward Dagney
|1,383
|David J. Del Conte Jr.
|2,332
|Burgess (Butch) Hamer
|3,147
|X
|Christopher Ingersoll
|2,001
|Cheryl McHale
|3,100
|X
|Brian L Vergantino
|2,340
|X
|Write-in
|73
NORTH WILDWOOD (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michele M. Devine-Hartnett
|669
|X
|Gerald F. Flanagan
|666
|X
|Ronald Golden
|547
|David C. MacDonald
|685
|X
|Write-in
|15
OCEAN CITY (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kevin Barnes
|Patrick Kane
|Elizabeth M. Nicoletti
|Catherine Panico
|Charles Roche
|Gregory Whelan
OCEAN CITY - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dale Braun
|Ryan Keith Leonard
|Robin Shaffer
SEA ISLE CITY (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lauren Ciseck
|600
|X
|Kristy Pittaluga
|714
|X
|Write-in
|3
STONE HARBOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|John McAllister
|277
|X
|Write-in
|3
UPPER TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michele R. Barbieri
|Kiernan Black
|Kristie A. Chisholm
|Alexander J. Grassi
|Daniel P. Kilgallon
|Christine Lentz
|William J. Sooy
WEST CAPE MAY (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Brian Groetsch, Jr.
|Shelly L. Richards
WEST WILDWOOD (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Maureen Kelly-Smith
|168
|X
|Write-in
|40
WILDWOOD (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carol Bannon
|375
|Anne Martin
|292
|Mary Rulon
|382
|X
|R. Todd Kieninger
|422
|X
|Josephine M. Sharpe
|507
|X
|Write-in
|7
WILDWOOD CREST (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Leonard J. Bernstein
|765
|X
|Tracey Blanda
|861
|X
|Write-in
|11
WILDWOOD CREST - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Justin W. Feraco
|643
|Joelle Tenaglia
|406
|Write-in
|3
WOODBINE (vote for 3)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|No petitions filed
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
BRIDGETON (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Colleen Wright-Turner
|959
|Tyrone D. Williams
|922
|Angelia "Angie" Edwards
|916
BRIDGETON - 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Markida Taylor
|866
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|La Rae Hilda Smith
|133
|Sharon L. Porter
|157
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Tracy Richardson
|143
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Cindy Streater
|405
|Adam Vera
|447
DEERFIELD - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|No petitions filed
DOWNE TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kyle W. Myers
|45
|Sean Pignatelli
|45
|Marie Blizzard
|49
DOWNE TOWNSHIP - 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Shana L. Johnson
|250
|Randolph Ferebee
|245
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP - 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|No petitions filed
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|No petitions filed
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP (vote for four)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Cynthia W. Duffield
|62
|Megan Sheppard
|69
|Gregory Sapnar
|60
|Kelly Seabrook
|65
HOPEWELL - CUMBERLAND REGIONAL (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Arthur L. Marchand
|742
|Theresa Christian-Hunsberger
|243
|Timothy C. Zoyac
|212
HOPEWELL/SHILOH (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|J. R. Carman
|845
LAWRENCE TOWNSHP (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Linda Miletta
|595
MAURICE RIVER (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Sherri L. Welch
|662
MILLVILLE (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael Whilden
|2,880
|Charles S. McGuire
|1,855
|Stanley Baker
|1,414
|Thomas P. McFarland
|1,946
|Richard Kott
|2,239
|Kevin G. Asselta
|2,532
SHILOH - CUMBERLAND REGIONAL (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Ronald L. Campbell
|143
STOW CREEK - CUMBERLAND REGIONAL (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thomas M. Davis
|401
STOW CREEK (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nicole Halter
|390
|Rochelle Husband
|368
|Robert (Bobby) S. Demasse
|390
UPPER DEERFIELD (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph Lee
|1,426
|Anthony Buono Jr.
|1,550
VINELAND (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Makema T. Douglas
|5,079
|Kimberly L. Codispoti
|6,823
|F. John Sbrana
|6,179
|Nicholas Fiocchi
|6,392
OCEAN COUNTY
BARNEGAT - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Colleen Angus
|Morris Enyeart
|Lauren Washburn
BARNEGAT (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Sean O’Brien
|Michael Hickey
|Scott Beck
|Scott Sarno
|Carol Geene
|Dave Sherman
|George Fedorczyk, Jr.
BARNEGAT LIGHT - LBI CONSOLIDATED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Marilyn Wasilewski
BARNGAT LIGHT - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Scott R. McDonough
|Terry Deakyne
|James Donahower
|R. Scott Zoladz
|Bethanne A. Markoski
BEACH HAVEN -SOUTHERN REGIONAL-1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Paul F. Sharkey
BEACH HAVEN (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Irene M. Hughes
|Patricia Romanowski
EAGLESWOOD (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|No Petitions filed
HARVEY CEDARS - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Scott R. McDonough
|Terry Deakyne
|James Donahower
|R. Scott Zoladz
|Bethanne A. Markoski
HARVEY CEDARS - LBI CONSOLIDATED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frederic J. Schragger
LACEY TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jack Conaty
|Linda A. Downing
|Edward Scanlon
|Melody Pryor
|Cheryl Beuschel-Armato
LITTLE EGG HARBOR - PINELANDS (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Betti Anne McVey
|August Daleo
|Jeff Bonicky
LITTLE EGG HARBOR (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jonathan B. Jones
|Abby (Chambers) Martin
|Chris Filiciello
|Christine Snyder
|Gina M. Frasca
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Scott R. McDonough
|Terry Deakyne
|James Donahower
|R. Scott Zoladz
|Bethanne A. Markoski
LONG BEACH TOWNSHP - LBI CONSOLIDATED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Brielle Hoffacker
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Daniel Eberenz
|Marie Leaming
SHIP BOTTOM (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Scott R. McDonough
|Terry Deakyne
|James Donahower
|R. Scott Zoladz
|Bethanne A. Markoski
STAFFORD - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kevin C. Lyons
|Joseph Mangino
STAFFORD (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Gregory Gioe, III
|Chris Smith
|Kevin Cooney
|Joseph Washco
STAFFORD - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Cono Cirone
|Karin Kleban-Allen
SURF CITY - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Scott R. McDonough
|Terry Deakyne
|James Donahower
|R. Scott Zoladz
|Bethanne A. Markoski
TUCKERTON (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Patricia A. Horner
|Deborah A. McMunn
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba