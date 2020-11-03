South Jersey COVID-19 Updates: Atlantic County reports 71 new cases

There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 6,249 cases with 260 deaths and 3,442 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,698 cases with 94 deaths and 1,419 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,818 cases with 153 deaths.

Included in those totals are 71 new cases Atlantic County officials reported Tuesday morning. They did not record any new deaths or recoveries.

The new cases include 32 boys and men, ages 9 to 64, and 39 girls and women, ages 1 to 77, according to the county's dashboard. There were 12 new cases in Egg Harbor Township; 10 in Pleasantville; nine in Absecon; eight each in Galloway and Hamilton townships, six each in Atlantic City and Egg Harbor City; four in Ventnor; three in Hammonton; two in Brigantine; and one each in Buena Borough, Linwood and Margate.

The county continues to provide testing by appointment for county residents at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield, behind the county’s public works yard. Testing will next be held 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. After that, testing will continue to be held each Tuesday through November 24. Appointments can be made online at: https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/.