South Jersey COVID-19 Updates: Atlantic County reports 71 new cases

There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 6,249 cases with 260 deaths and 3,442 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,698 cases with 94 deaths and 1,419 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,818 cases with 153 deaths.
Included in those totals are 71 new cases Atlantic County officials reported Tuesday morning. They did not record any new deaths or recoveries.
The new cases include 32 boys and men, ages 9 to 64, and 39 girls and women, ages 1 to 77, according to the county's dashboard. There were 12 new cases in Egg Harbor Township; 10 in Pleasantville; nine in Absecon; eight each in Galloway and Hamilton townships, six each in Atlantic City and Egg Harbor City; four in Ventnor; three in Hammonton; two in Brigantine; and one each in Buena Borough, Linwood and Margate.
The county continues to provide testing by appointment for county residents at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield, behind the county’s public works yard. Testing will next be held 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. After that, testing will continue to be held each Tuesday through November 24. Appointments can be made online at: https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Cape May County officials on Tuesday warned residents against “COVID Fatigue” and urged them to remain vigilant during the upcoming winter months.
“There has been a rise in cases both nationally and in New Jersey over the past month,” according to a news release from the county. “Slowing the spread will keep fellow County residents and the economy healthy.”
Officials urged residents to wear a face covering, keep six feet of social distance, be outdoors for group settings as much as possible, properly sanitize high touch surfaces and frequently wash hands.
“We are asking people to stay vigilant and follow the necessary steps to slow the spread,” said Freeholder Jeff Pierson, liaison to the county’s Health Department. “We have come a long way from earlier this year, and we want to people to stay as safe as possible.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC)-Enhancing Detection Grant will be rolled out soon, according to the release. Officials say will enhance testing capacity in the county over the next 26 weeks, including a focus for first responders, symptomatic individuals, close contacts of positive cases, health care workers and asymptomatic referrals.
“We appreciate the hard work that has been done by Cape May County residents this year,” said Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “We understand COVID fatigue is a real thing, but the only way to keep our families safe and our businesses is open is to follow the safety protocols until we can get a vaccine.”
