South Jersey COVID-19 cases

So far, Atlantic County has reported 11,921 cases with 314 deaths and 5,184 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 3,584 cases with 120 deaths and 2,946 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 6,227 cases with 185 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.