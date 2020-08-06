Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton

Richard Tkatch, 58, had a large tree come down in his front yard, taking out power lines and landing on a car he was in the process of repairing. He said it's the most damage his home has sustained as a result of a storm.

Many in South Jersey were still without power Wednesday and were left cleaning up downed trees and debris in the August heat after Tropical Storm Isaias quickly tore through the region Tuesday. Isaias ranked as the fourth worst storm in terms of power outages in the region.

New Jersey school officials are charging ahead, preparing plans for in-person education in the fall to meet state deadlines even though they are faced with uncertainty as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. New Jersey's nearly 600 public school districts were required to submit plans by early August for reopening classrooms to students in the fall.

Middle Township police's Public Advocate Program resumes making in-person or virtual appointments next week after the program was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is for residents looking for help with addiction, mental health and other social services.

Pine Hill Mobile Home Park, off Route 9 in Marmora, saw some of the worst of the damage from the tornado that was caused by Tropical Storm Isaias. On Wednesday, a significant number of residents in the Marmora and Beesleys Point areas remained without power as temperatures climbed through the day, even as utility crews continued working to clear trees and repair lines, Upper Township Mayor Rich Palombo said.

Here is a Press of Atlantic City photo gallery of pictures of the cleanup in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Caesars Entertainment Inc's commitment to spend hundreds of millions on capital investments over the next several years will revitalize one of the Boardwalk's oldest casinos and could become a catalyst for the market post-coronavirus recovery, according to one public policy group.

Caesars Atlantic City

As part of a lengthy list of conditions imposed by state gaming regulators for approval of the $17.3 billion acquisition of the former Caesars Entertainment Corp. by Eldorado Resorts Inc., the newly formed casino company plans to spend a minimum of $150 million in hotel renovations, gaming upgrades and new food and entertainment offerings at Caesars Atlantic City.

