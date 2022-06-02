South Jersey championship

Eastern Regional (18-4) at Southern Regional (31-0)
5 p.m. Friday
Top-seeded Southern (31-0) has dropped just two sets all season. Junior outside hitter Lucas Kean has 300 kills. Sophomore Angelo Addiego leads the offense with 602 assists.
Third-seeded Eastern has won 16 of its last 17 matches. DruvK Patel has 234 assists for the Vikings.
