South Jersey can get a "flash freeze" Friday, here's what that means

After the rain and snow end on Friday afternoon, a flash freeze threatens to ice up roads, sidewalks and surface as temperatures plummet into the 20s. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what weather is needed for this to occur and how it should play out on Friday.
Wednesday will be the calm before another end-of-the- week storm in South Jersey. We'll rise from the 20s for our morning lows, to the low and mid-40s for high temperatures.
Then, the storm. A combination of strong winds, heavy rain, tidal flooding and perhaps a flash freeze afterwards will bring a variety of concerns if you're out and about.
Air travel may be delayed at our local airports, especially if you're flying to the Midwest or New England, where blizzard conditions threaten.
Here's what to know.
Drizzle will be around for much of Thursday, with rain beginning between 1 and 4 p.m. A wind-swept rain will fall Thursday night. Wind damage is possible, mainly east of the Garden State Parkway. A rumble of thunder can occur, too.
Steady rain will give way to off and on showers 4 to 9 a.m. Friday. Minor to moderate stage tidal flooding will begin after dawn, lasting until midday. A finishing shot of rain will fall from mid-morning to the early afternoon. Damaging winds will threaten midday as a cold front passes.
Winds will continue to whip into the night. A flash freeze is not ruled out.
Preparing for the storm
I believe the biggest impact from the storm will be the damaging winds and power outage threat Thursday night into Friday.
Wednesday and Thursday morning are the times to prepare. Keep your devices charged, secure loose objects (including the reindeer blow up) and make sure to cut down hanging tree limbs or big branches.
Tidal flooding and rainfall flooding will be next on the list. Ocean County likely sees more pockets of flooding than Atlantic, Cape May or Cumberland. However, all have threats. Move your cars if you live in areas that typically see tidal or rainfall flooding ahead of time.
A quick freeze up of roads is also a concern. It's been a few months, but check to see if you have deicers or need to buy them. You might want it Friday afternoon.
Snow is last on the list. Look, I'm a snow lover but it's hard to find snow for this storm.
How is this storm happening?
At the surface, a strengthening low pressure system in the Great Lakes will push into the interior Northeastern United States.
In the Deep South, a low pressure system will slide off the Georgia coast and go out to sea. However, a piece of that will hang back and, in a way, get sucked into the main low pressure system to the north. That will be the first of two rounds of rain we will see.
Behind this storm is a piece of the polar vortex which will cause of dramatic drop in temperatures Friday night that could bring a flash freeze. By the time it reaches us, it will have brought record cold temperatures from Montana down to Texas. This will bring the coldest Christmas Eve and Christmas Day since 1989.
More on: Wind
Damaging winds threaten, mainly along and east of the Garden State Parkway.
Last week, the top wind gust was 56 mph in Tuckerton. There's a good shot we'll be higher than that after the storm. Top gusts of 65 mph will be likely, with numerous gusts in the 40s.
Top gusts will be possible Thursday night from roughly 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. and from 8 a.m. to noon, as the arctic cold front slices through the region.
Outside of this, it'll be breezy. There could be wind damage and power outages, but it won't be likely.
Winds aloft, 1,000 to 5,000 feet, tell the story. Between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m., as well as 8 a.m. to noon, winds will blow up to 75 mph. Much of this can mix down to the surface if rain is heavy enough (Thursday night) or as the cold front passes (Friday morning).
Outside of these times, there is likely no mechanism to drag these winds down.
More on: Rain
Areas of roadway flooding, separate from the tidal flooding, will occur in spots.
Rain will be similar to last week, between one and two inches. Ocean County may see higher amounts of rain.
If you need to be outside Thursday, the morning will be the time to do so. Areas of drizzle will be around, but that is all.
The rain will start between 1 and 4 p.m. However, similar to last week's storm, the heaviest rain will be overnight as the wind howls.
By 3 a.m. or so, the rain will slow down. The morning commute should be mostly dry. However, it will be breezy with tidal flooding if you're along the bayshore roads. Then, by 9 a.m., it'll pick back up again, as the rain associated with the arctic cold front comes through.
Rain will end between 1 and 4 p.m., from west to east. The sun should come out and a nice sunset should take us into the Christmas weekend.
With temperatures above average, in the 50s, along with a juicy-for-December airmass, a thunderstorm is possible. Last week, a number of you told me on social media that you heard thunder in Atlantic County.
More on: Tidal flooding
On the plus side, it does not look like we'll flood with the Thursday morning high tide, as I said was possible in the last update. However, minor to moderate flood stage still will be likely for the Friday morning high tide. It will linger into Friday night in the Barnegat Bay.
Flooding will begin at 6 a.m. for the most susceptible areas of the Jersey Shore which generally see tidal flooding— think Melrose Avenue in Atlantic City.
Flooding will become more widespread into the morning, peaking around the 7 to 9 a.m. high tide. Up to six inches of salt water will be likely on some roads and sidewalks near the bayshores during this minor flood stage.
For Ocean County, it looks like well hit moderate flood stage — up to nine inches of water. Unraised homes and businesses start to flood here. Numerous roads are closed. Getting on to the Route 72 bridge to go from Long Beach Island to the mainland can be difficult. Twin Lakes Boulevard in Mystic Islands may be impassable.
For most places, we'll recede by midday, around noon. Strong west winds will push water out quickly. However, the northern half of the Barnegat Bay, north of Long Beach Island to Stafford will likely stay in flood stage until Friday night. This is typical, as the nearest exit point for bay water to go into the ocean is the Barnegat Inlet.
Move your cars if you need to. If you see flooded water, please don't drive through it.
More on: Flash freeze potential
A rapid freeze up of wet roads and surfaces will be likely, but it won't be widespread. Have the deicers ready to be safe.
Temperatures will be in the 50s Friday morning. Rain should end between 1 and 4 p.m., perhaps as a burst of non-accumulating snow. Temperatures will be in the 40s at this time but falling fast. Between 4 and 7 p.m. Friday, we're below 32 degrees.
Winds will still be strong into the p.m. hours. It should dry the ground out fairly quickly. On the other hand, temperatures drop below freezing less than three hours after the rain ends. That's quick.
Troubling matters more will be that salt or brine, which will melt ice, can't be dropped until the precipitation ends. So, it could be a race against time for Public Works to have the deicers on the streets by the time we fall below freezing.
After the storm, get ready for the coldest Christmas since 2000
The arctic cold front will bring that piece of the polar vortex our way for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Christmas Eve will be the more frigid of the two days when it comes to the wind chill. However, Christmas itself will have lower air temperatures.
On Christmas Eve, expect a mix of sun and clouds. The morning will start out in the teens inland, with low 20s at the shore. However, couple in a west wind at 15 to 25 mph and it'll feel like the single digits to start everywhere.
It'll feel like the teens during the day, as highs only reach the upper 20s.
Winds will slacken Saturday night. Wind chills will still be in the single digits, though, feeling a bit more like the North Pole. Bundle up very well if you have outdoor church services.
For Christmas Day, I have a high temperature of 26 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport. If that holds, that would be our coldest Christmas since 2000. With lighter winds, though, the wind chill will be around 20 degrees.
We've had a string of mild Christmas Days. Heck, 2021 and 2020 had highs in the 60s. 2015 topped out at 71 degrees, a record high.
Our coldest Christmas was in 1983, when the high was only 10 degrees.
