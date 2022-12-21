South Jersey can get a "flash freeze" Friday, here's what that means

Wednesday will be the calm before another end-of-the- week storm in South Jersey. We'll rise from the 20s for our morning lows, to the low and mid-40s for high temperatures.

Then, the storm. A combination of strong winds, heavy rain, tidal flooding and perhaps a flash freeze afterwards will bring a variety of concerns if you're out and about.

Air travel may be delayed at our local airports, especially if you're flying to the Midwest or New England, where blizzard conditions threaten.

Here's what to know.

Storm summary

Drizzle will be around for much of Thursday, with rain beginning between 1 and 4 p.m. A wind-swept rain will fall Thursday night. Wind damage is possible, mainly east of the Garden State Parkway. A rumble of thunder can occur, too.

Steady rain will give way to off and on showers 4 to 9 a.m. Friday. Minor to moderate stage tidal flooding will begin after dawn, lasting until midday. A finishing shot of rain will fall from mid-morning to the early afternoon. Damaging winds will threaten midday as a cold front passes.

Winds will continue to whip into the night. A flash freeze is not ruled out.