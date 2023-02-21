The Vineland City Council will decide whether to spend $1.6 million to make general improvements to the Joseph E. Romano Sports Complex on Maple Avenue during its next regular meeting.

The city expects to receive a grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection Green Acres Program in the amount of $1.2 million to use toward the expenditure. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at City Hall, 640 East Wood St.

Improvements include development of an inclusive playground and sensory garden, development of exercise circuit stations around the existing running/walking track and construction of a restrooms and parking.

Little Egg Harbor Township

The Township Committee will hold a second reading and consider final passage of a short-term rentals ordinance at 7 p.m. March 9 in the Municipal Building, 665 Radio Road.

The proposed ordinance would address the presence of short-term rentals of residential dwelling units in established residential neighborhoods, which can create negative compatibility impacts and nuisance violations, according to language in the document.

The ordinance proposes to regulate short-term rentals to help preserve housing for long-term tenants and minimize any potential deleterious effects of short-term rental properties on other properties in the surrounding neighborhoods.

It would be illegal for any property owner within the geographic bounds of the township to rent, operate or advertise a short-term rental contrary to the procedures and regulations established in the ordinance.

Violators of the ordinance would face fines up to $1,250 per violation, but not less than $100 per violation per day that the violation exists.

Also at the meeting the committee will give a second reading and will consider for final passage a new ordinance for lead-based paint inspections.

All municipalities are now required to inspect every single-family, two-family and multiple rental dwelling located within the municipality at tenant turnover for lead-based paint hazards.

The Township desires to amend the Township Code to require inspections for lead-based paint in residential rental dwellings.

Every single-family, two-family, or multiple rental dwelling unit offered for rental must be inspected for lead-based paint by July 24, 2024, or upon tenant turnover, whichever is earlier.

If a property owner has failed to conduct the required inspection or initiate any remediation efforts, the owner shall be given 30 days to cure the violation.

If the property owner has not cured the violation after 30 days, the property owner shall be subject to a penalty not to exceed $1,000 per week until the required inspection has been conducted or remediation efforts have been initiated.