South Jersey Black men reflect on Million Man March, Holy Spirit running back sets record and more
special report

South Jersey Black men reflect on Million Man March, Holy Spirit running back sets record and more

Million Man March in D.C.

Hundreds of thousands of Black men participated in the Million Man March on Oct. 16, 1995, in Washington, D.C.

South Jersey Black men reflect on Million Man March 25 years ago and today's protests: “There was just a love in the environment, and I will never ever, ever forget that,” said R. Todd Edwards, who believes attending the 1995 march led to his later involvement with the NAACP. “It was overwhelming. I was proud to be Black. That’s the God’s honest truth.”

Pleasantville standoff shows how better policing requires more than better police: Many of the agreed upon solutions have been argued for since the 1965 Watts Riots erupted in Los Angeles. The McCone Commission report cited the need for better education, jobs, health care and public welfare programs. It also recommended better police oversight, and a force that both reflects and comes from the community it polices.

Delayed Patcong Creek crabbing tournament continues with lower turnout: Somers Point's Assault on Patcong Creek is usually held in June. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, the event was postponed to the second weekend of October.

Atlantic City mayoral candidates prepared for election, governing challenges: Both Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Thomas Forkin worked against a citywide change of government referendum in the spring, and the incumbent survived a three-way Democratic primary in the summer, each of which was almost entirely vote-by-mail.

Holy Spirit's Patrick Smith rushes for CAL-school record 362 yards: “That sounds amazing,” Smith said when told after the game how many yards he had gained. “We talked all week about running the ball, and we did it today.”

101120_spt_cedarcreekfb

On Oct. 10 2020, Cedar Creek High School football hosts Holy Spirit High School in Egg Harbor City. Holy Spirit #4 Patrick Smith breaks out under pressure from Cedar Creek #3 Jojo Bermudez to sprint towards the goal line, just stopping short.

