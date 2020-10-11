South Jersey Black men reflect on Million Man March, Holy Spirit running back sets record and more

South Jersey Black men reflect on Million Man March 25 years ago and today's protests: “There was just a love in the environment, and I will never ever, ever forget that,” said R. Todd Edwards, who believes attending the 1995 march led to his later involvement with the NAACP. “It was overwhelming. I was proud to be Black. That’s the God’s honest truth.”

Pleasantville standoff shows how better policing requires more than better police: Many of the agreed upon solutions have been argued for since the 1965 Watts Riots erupted in Los Angeles. The McCone Commission report cited the need for better education, jobs, health care and public welfare programs. It also recommended better police oversight, and a force that both reflects and comes from the community it polices.