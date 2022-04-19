South Jersey basketball standouts Osun Osunniyi, Justyn Mutts declare for NBA Draft

Osun Osunniyi and Justyn Mutts have taken the next steps in their basketball careers.

Osunniyi and Mutts, both coming off strong college seasons, each recently announced on Twitter they are declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining their college eligibility. The NBA Draft will be held June 23 at Barclays Center in New York.

Osunniyi, who wrapped up his senior season for St. Bonaventure’s University, and Justyn Mutts, who played his senior season at Virginia Tech, have one more year of eligibility due to the free year the NCAA granted all athletes due to COVID-19. Underclassmen who declare for the NBA Draft are eligible to return to college if they are not selected.

“After talking it over with my parents and the coaching staff, I will be entering my name into the NBA Draft evaluation process,” Osunniyi announced Sunday on Twitter.

Osunniyi, a former first-team Press All-Star who graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 2017, played the last four years at St. Bonaventure. He helped Putnam Science Academy (Connecticut) win the school’s first national prep championship in 2017-18 prior to heading to St. Bonaventure.

Osunniyi, a 6-foot-10 forward/center with a 7-foot-8 wingspan according to his profile on St. Bonaventure’s website, is an elite rim protector. He is a two-time Atlantic 10 Conference Defensive Player of the Year and St. Bonaventure’s all-time career leader in blocked shots (305).

This season, Osunniyi averaged 11.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game this season for the Bonnies, who finished 23-10 and advanced to the semifinals of the National Invitational Tournament.

“These last four years at St. Bonaventure have been some of the best moments of my life,” Osunniyi said. “Bona’s Nation, thank you for all the support from the very beginning.”

Mutts, a 2017 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Millville, was The Press Player of the Year his senior season. He spent the 2017-18 season at High Point University, and then redshirted the following year when he transferred to the University of Delaware to maintain a year of eligibility.

After a stellar sophomore season at Delaware in 2019-20 (12.2 points, 8.4 rebounds) where he graduated early, Mutts, a 6-7 forward, joined Virginia Tech in 2020. He averaged 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds in 2020-21, and 10.1 points and 7.4 rebounds this past year, helping the Hokies (23-13) win their first ever Atlantic Coast Conference title and reach the NCAA Tournament.

“Dear Hokie Nation, my heart is forever with you. My time at Virginia Tech has been one of the best experiences of my life. I’m grateful and blessed to say I am not the same person I was when I came to Blacksburg two years ago,” Mutts said Monday on Twitter.

