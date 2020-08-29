High School bands

Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

South Jersey marching and high school bands are happy to keep the music playing: As COVID-19 precautions reshape our expectations for the new school year, this may be the most unusual way marching and high school bands have ever had to prepare for a fall season.

Five-year update of county hazard mitigation plans features pandemics, climate change: Some considerations, like climate change, may have been expected, while others, like pandemics, were not on the schedule until recently.

Atlantic City Council votes to start process of removing Steve Young from 2 appointed positions: Young was arrested last month after organizing a Black Lives Matter protest aiming to “shut the city down."

Stockton gets $4.6M for Phase II in A.C. reinstated in governor's budget: Stockton Phase II is intended to be a $64 million, 400-bed dormitory across from O’Donnell Park in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood. 

Prep baseball player Ryan Taylor commits to University of Penn: And he did it without ever playing a varsity game.

Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor is competing this summer for Heavy Hitters 4, a travel team in his hometown of Elmer, Salem County. Taylor is a rising junior at St. Augustine Prep who has verbally committed to continue his education and baseball career at the University of Penn.

