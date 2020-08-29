South Jersey marching and high school bands are happy to keep the music playing: As COVID-19 precautions reshape our expectations for the new school year, this may be the most unusual way marching and high school bands have ever had to prepare for a fall season.
Five-year update of county hazard mitigation plans features pandemics, climate change: Some considerations, like climate change, may have been expected, while others, like pandemics, were not on the schedule until recently.
Atlantic City Council votes to start process of removing Steve Young from 2 appointed positions: Young was arrested last month after organizing a Black Lives Matter protest aiming to “shut the city down."
Stockton gets $4.6M for Phase II in A.C. reinstated in governor's budget: Stockton Phase II is intended to be a $64 million, 400-bed dormitory across from O’Donnell Park in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood.
Prep baseball player Ryan Taylor commits to University of Penn: And he did it without ever playing a varsity game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.