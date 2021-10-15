South Carolina awards Staley 7-year, $22.4 million contract

“The ability to keep Coach Staley at the University of South Carolina is great news for all Gamecocks,” he sadi.

Staley arrived at South Carolina in the 2008-09 season after coaching at Temple and built a program t hat won the national title in 2017.

The Gamecocks have won five SEC regular-season titles and six league tournament crowns. They reached the Final Four at the NCAA Tournament this past spring before falling to Stanford in the national semifinals.

In the offseason, Staley led the United States’ women’s basketball team to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

She also met with the Portland Trail Blazers about their job opening this past spring.

And the Gamecocks are expected to have another strong season, adding the No. 1-ranked recruiting class to the team featuring all-SEC players Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke.

Staley was among the loudest voices at the NCAA Tournament when it came to light the women did not receive equal resources at their San Antonio bubble site as men’s teams did at their in Indianapolis.