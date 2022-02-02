 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South 9 Bar & Grille
South 9 Thai Wings with Thai Chili Coconut Dipping Sauce

For their first time at Wing Wars, Cape May Court House’s South 9 Bar & Grille goes with a Thai theme in both wing and dipping sauce. The wing blends traditional Asian ingredients such as ginger, sesame and sriracha with subtle bursts of mint and cilantro, while the coconut milk in the dipping sauce works to take the edge off nicely.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

