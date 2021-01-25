Sources say Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to take same role with Eagles

Carson Wentz, a former first-round draft pick, nosedived to the bottom of the league in 2020, his fifth NFL season. Wentz was benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts for the final four games. Hurts provided energy and something of a different look to the offense, but the results didn’t change.

Team owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman want to see a reinvigorated Wentz, after having invested $128 million in a four-year, contract extension in 2019. Trading Wentz this offseason would put a cap-pressed team in even more of a bind, incurring what would be a league-record $34 million dead cap charge.

Wentz was said to be disaffected from fired head coach Doug Pederson, wanting a trade. Sirianni reportedly has spoken with Wentz, but there has been no word from the quarterback about his view of the situation.

Two weeks ago, when Lurie explained his decision to move on from Pederson, Lurie called Wentz “very fixable.”