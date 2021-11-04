Sound Advice: What is best turntable to go with new music system?

A promising newcomer is the Audio-Technica AT-LP5X, an upgrade of the previous AT-LP5. It is $449 and has a black finish that is probably a better match aesthetically to the SC-C70MK2 than the wood-finished MMF-1.5. The AT-LP5X has a USB port for digitizing your records or playing them through your computer, a feature the SL-1500C and MMF-1.5 both lack. The AT-LP5X is $449 and can be seen at audio-technica.com.

No matter what turntable you decide to buy, place it as far away from the SC-C70MK2 as you can and ideally on a different surface. If you do not, vibrations from the music system could affect the playback of the turntable and create harsh feedback.

You asked about an SC-C70MK2, but readers should know you can use any turntable with a built-in phono preamp, with any speaker having an auxiliary input. The turntable phono preamp and the auxiliary input both “speak the same language,” so to speak.

TiVo Edge Antenna DVR (with All-In Service): I still received questions about DVRs for use with antennas, and the Tivo Edge Antenna DVR appears to be the best yet, and a cord-cutter’s delight! It has two over-the-air tuners for watching or recording more than one program at a time, and links to the internet to provide streaming service all from a single source, using the popular TiVo DVR operating system.