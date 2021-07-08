Sound Advice: Ways to get around poor radio reception

The ES-L97 is an electric razor with a flip-up trimmer and a lockable, pivoting head. It can be used wet or dry and comes with a cleaner-charger that makes owning and using it very easy. In my testing I only used it dry and was rewarded with a smooth, good looking shave that seemed very close to what I was achieving with my conventional setup.

After my first two shaves I went back to my conventional blade/cream setup, expecting it to come out much smoother. Surprisingly, though it was somewhat smoother, it was not a dramatic difference and there was no visible difference in the mirror. With practice I believe I can improve my technique to the point where the tactile difference is almost indistinguishable. Still, alternating with a razor and shaving cream every few shaves may be a convenient way to get the best of both worlds.