Sound Advice: Taking your office on the go and heated clothing for winter

Q: I've fallen in love with my e-bike! I ride it everywhere and need to stay in touch with my work responsibilities at all times. Do you have any recommendations for a Bluetooth single earpiece headset with microphone I can wear while riding? I don't trust an earbud in such an active environment, and figure I should get something with a headband to hold it in place. — D.P., Minneapolis

A: Riding a bicycle while wearing headphones is not legal in all states, and is regulated in some states. To learn more visit bicyclelaw.com.

I do not have a specific recommendation beyond the type of headset, and emphatically ask you exercise caution when using any kind of headset while riding. Start by searching Amazon for “Bluetooth cycling headphones” and look at bone conduction models that do not block your ears. You should also consider the Tribit StormBox Micro, an excellent Bluetooth speaker that has a microphone and a sturdy strap for affixing to bicycle handlebars. tribit.com

Heated clothing from iHeat

An electric blanket can provide a comforting, warm feeling on a cold winter’s day. What if you could take that feeling with you wherever you go? Heated clothing from iHeat and Aunroaa (iHeat for women) allows you to do exactly that.