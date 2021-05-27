Sound Advice: Quality tower speakers on a budget

Answer: The TLOVII (spelled tlovii) is back in stock on Amazon at the $29.95 price. The brushheads also should be in stock within a few weeks so if that is the one you want, go for it. It includes two brushheads and they last a few months each, so that will more than carry you over until refills are available.

It would be cost-prohibitive for me to continually purchase and test electric toothbrushes, especially since I found one that provides premium features and premium feel at a budget price. I’ve been using the $30 TLOVII for almost two months now and I am just as bullish about it now as I was when I first got it. I recently compared it over a few days to my entry-level (yet pricier) Philips Sonicare toothbrush and I clearly preferred the TLOVII. Besides the multiple settings, USB charging and slender form factor that makes it easy to handle and maneuver, the TLOVII left my teeth feeling like they were cleaned to a higher level, just a bit more than the usual “just went to the dentist” feeling that sonic toothbrushes are known to deliver. It also provides a longer pause at the 30-second mark to tell you to change the quadrant of the mouth, which I appreciate as well. The Sonicare beeps and immediately starts the sonic action again. The TLOVII gives you a moment to get the toothbrush into position before resumes operation.