Sound Advice: Looking for a USB turntable upgrade?

The turntable has removable headshells, which makes it easy to change premounted cartridges. Setting up a phono cartridge is a tedious and frustrating affair that involves tiny screws and wires, both manipulated in tight spaces occupied by fragile objects, so I recommend you get a premounted cartridge for your upgrade. The AT-LP120XBT-USB comes with a pretty good starter cartridge, but upgrading it will produce much better sound from your speakers, headphones and your digital files. The Vessel A3SE from LP Gear is what I consider to be the world’s finest $99 cartridge, and I prefer its sound to many cartridges costing up to $300. It comes in a premounted Ultimate Upgrade version for $148, providing you with both convenience and a more rigid platform (the headshell itself) for the cartridge to work its magic. See the Ultimate Upgrade at lpgear.com.

This $447 outfit will be hard to beat for sound quality and ease of digitizing your files, and when you compare it to files from your current turntable the audible difference will be very clear. Enjoy!

Q. I have some vintage Sansui SP2000 speakers I want to sell. They are in good condition and work perfectly. I do not want to use eBay because I do not want to ship. What do you recommend? — G.V., Woodbury, Minnesota