Sound Advice: Listen up for this bargain on high-end wireless earbuds

Q: I’m looking for Bluetooth earphones to use with my phone and iPad. I previously bought several pairs of Helm Audio sports earphones for myself and family members, but after several years of constant wear and tear it is time to replace them. I would have been happy to go with Helm Audio again but they appear to be sold out. Do you have any suggestions for earphones selling for under $150 per pair? It may be stretching it, but $100 max would be preferable because I need to buy several sets. — C.T., Pittsburgh

A: The $139.95 Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ earphones have been one of the most positively reviewed true wireless earphones available since their introduction. They look good, fit comfortably, have outstanding battery life and most importantly, deliver the tremendously good sound you expect from a Cambridge Audio product. It is easy enough to recommend them given they come in under your $150 price point, but the timing of your correspondence was impeccable so prepare yourself for something much better. The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ earphones are currently being offered for only $59.95, a savings of over 50% and an unheard-of offer from an acclaimed high-end British audio brand. I could go on and on about what a spectacular opportunity this is and discuss the virtues of the earphones in more detail, but I think it is obvious enough that I can rest my case here. The Melomania 1+ earphones will be available for $59.95 for a few weeks at cambridgeaudio.com.

Q: I read your column about the Panasonic Arc6 Electric Shaver and I am interested in purchasing one. Is it available yet, and are there stores that are stocking and selling them? — B.S., Minneapolis

A: The Panasonic Arc6 shavers are available online, but my online search did not show any stores stocking them yet. I suggest ordering it from Amazon unless you feel you need to handle it in the store before making the purchase.

I received an encouraging email about the Arc6 shaver from a reader shortly after they were available for purchase. J.W. of Edina, Minnesota, wrote, “The Arc6 came today and it is all you said and a box of nuts! Shaving was the bane (sorta) of my existence.” That pretty much sums up my feelings about it as well.

The Arc6 comes in two models, the $399.99 LS8A and $499.99 LS9A. They are identical except the LS9A includes a recharging and cleaning cradle. I like the convenience of the cradle and the idea that it will keep the shaver perfectly clean and in top running condition, and given the significant investment the Arc6 shavers represent I think it is worth the extra $100.

The $249 Panasonic Arc5 LV97 remains an attractive option for those who don’t want to spend $400 or more on an electric shaver. I have seen it on sale for under $200 recently. Like the LS9A, it includes the cleaning and charging cradle.

20th anniversary

My very first newspaper column ran in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 4, 2002. (An easy day to remember, I know.) The passing of July 4, 2022, marks my 20th anniversary in continuous publication, which grew from one newspaper then to many newspapers across the country now. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my editors, all the readers and those who have corresponded with me over the years. You have all helped to make the column what it is and I greatly enjoy the interaction with all of you. I’m looking forward to 20 more great years!

