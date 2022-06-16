Sound Advice: Can projector replace living room TV?

Q: Your column on the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector and HYZ 100-inch screen got my attention. Our entertainment center only has space for a 32-inch TV, and our old eyes are having a tough time distinguishing players in the NBA playoffs. The living room is 12-by-18 feet and has no free wall space, so a screen that is easy to set up and take down would be necessary.

Can the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector take the place of the TV and play all the content that comes from the cable company? If so, how do you connect the cable line to the projector, and ideally, can it be done wirelessly? I think the next size down from the 100-inch screen may be better for us, and we would like good sound also. But like your sister, we want to keep things simple. — J.C., Contra Costa, California

A: Yes, the projector can take the place of a TV. The Cosmos Laser 4K has an HDMI input that can connect to your cable box. The signal can be sent wirelessly with a wireless HDMI system.

There is an 84-inch screen available that is equally easy to set up and take down, but I really recommend you go for the HYZ 100 inch. Big, bold images are what projection is all about and it is not going to be any more difficult to set up the 100-inch screen vs the 84-inch screen. Your email came in just as I finished watching some Disney+ shows with a friend on my own 100-inch HYZ screen, and it was great. The screen is on sale now for only $75 as well. Whatever screen you buy, make sure it is 16:9 aspect ratio and 1.1 gain.

The sound from the projector is OK, but for the best results I would connect it to an external speaker. Use the AUX connection with a Soundcore Flare for great sound with no hassle.

Great pellet grills for under $400: In fall of 2020 I wrote about wood pellet grills, which use an auger, fan and an electronic controller to create heat and smoke from wood pellets. They work well for grilling, roasting and baking and impart a mild wood flavor to the food, with many varieties of pellets available. I have multiple cooking devices in my outdoor kitchen, but my pellet grill probably gets the most use due to the convenience.

I had unsatisfactory experiences with two other brands before I finally bought a Camp Chef pellet grill. My Camp Chef has operated reliably for years, the diffuser slides away for flame grilling, you can change pellet types easily, and it has an easy-to-use ash cleanout system that minimizes vacuuming. I would definitely buy another one, and in fact I did when I bought my sister one as a gift a few years ago.

In researching this week’s column I discovered the Camp Chef Slide and Grill 24-inch Pellet Grill is on sale for $399.98 at Dick’s Sporting Goods, reduced from $699.99. Such a great buy on a high-quality pellet grill with class-leading features is hard to come by. Pellet grills are normally quite expensive, but $399 is less than the price of many ordinary mass-market gas grills. campchef.com

I have not tested one, but the Recteq RT-B380 Bullseye Wood Pellet Grill looks to be a winner especially at the sale price of $399, reduced from $499. It has a circular design like a backyard charcoal grill and can reach temperatures as high as 749 degrees Fahrenheit for searing. recteq.com

Contact Don Lindich at soundadvicenews.com and use the “submit question” link on that site.