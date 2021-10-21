Sound Advice: Another promising electronic toothbrush

The Hanasco has a high quality, “all of a piece” feel to it. The toothbrush body is made of a matte finish plastic that is very grippable and pleasant to the touch, and it has the same 38,000 VPM cleaning action of the TLOVII. The Hanasco gives my teeth and gums the same “just went to the dentist” sensation of cleanliness but feels a bit gentler in the process, possibly due to a sensor that protects teeth and gums from excess brushing pressure. Whatever the reason, the difference in gentleness was noticeable enough that It was necessary to report it here. Replacement brushheads are readily available at only $12.99 per four-pack and the company offers other dental care products, including an intriguing water flosser. I have never had any notable dental problems, but a recent scare with one of my front teeth (a problem that was ultimately insignificant and easily corrected) has me taking my oral care even more seriously than before. Readers have apparently enjoyed the coverage as well, and I look forward to testing and writing about other new products in the future.