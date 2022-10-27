Sound Advice: An expired soundbar deal gets reactivated and how to save on KitchenAid stand mixer

Q: In today’s edition of my newspaper (Oct. 23) you recommended the dialogue-enhancing ZVOX AV355 soundbar on sale for $199, from $299, with the coupon code SAVE70 reducing the price another $70 to $129. Then I noted the column said the code was available through Sept. 30! How far in advance do you write your columns, and how can I still get the deal? — J. Z., Milwaukee

A: That particular column was submitted in late August for early September publication. Based on their space and coverage needs a newspaper may not run the columns in the sequence I submit them, and occasionally something like this happens. I explained the situation to ZVOX and they reactivated the SAVE70 coupon code for the AV355 until Nov. 15. zvox.com.

While visiting the website, check out the new ZVOX AV110 Micro Home Theater System with a hideaway subwoofer. It may be even more suitable to your needs, and is on sale for only $119.99 (reduced from $249.99) with no coupon necessary.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer delivered

Regular readers know I love to cook and to find deals on new (as well as familiar) cooking gadgets. If you have ever craved a KitchenAid stand mixer but found the price prohibitive, read on.

Looking to expand my culinary repertoire, I realized I needed a stand mixer. KitchenAid is the traditional go-to, but I was having trouble pulling the trigger due to the $449.99 MSRP of the Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head model I wanted. My plan was to start with a more modest model from another brand, and get a KitchenAid later if the mixer proved to be something I used regularly.

Browsing through the KitchenAid website I saw the “Certified Refurbished” section. The mixer I wanted was available refurbished for $299.99, with certain colors (for example, Empire Red) on sale for $209.99. The $209.99 price was much more palatable than $449.99! I added the refurbished Empire Red mixer to my cart and pondered the purchase a few minutes more.

When I first visited the KitchenAid website I signed up to receive emails in exchange for a coupon good for 15% off my first order. I thought the code was unlikely to work with a refurbished product that was already over 50% off, but gave it a try anyway. It worked! The $209.99 mixer was reduced another $31.49. Add $10.49 sales tax and free shipping and my dream mixer was on its way to me for only $189.21. I have had good luck with refurbished products in the past and it is reassuring knowing it is coming directly from KitchenAid, and at a savings of almost 60%.

KitchenAid Certified Refurbished stock changes regularly and several countertop products (including hand mixers, blenders and electric kettles) are available. A few days after I placed my order the mixer in my color was sold out. However, there were still a few others available for $209 before the coupon. If you are interested in getting one I suggest visiting the website to browse current offerings. If you see something you like that is out of stock you can sign up to be notified when it is available again. It’s probably not a bad idea to sign up for few different models and colors to improve your chances. Even the regular $299 refurbished price less 15% is a great deal, and you are supporting a company that builds and refurbishes the mixers right here in the U.S. in Greenville, Ohio. To learn more visit kitchenaid.com, then click on the “Products” tab to see the “Certified Refurbished” link.

