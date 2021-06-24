Sound advice: A home hair removal device that works

The columns about the TLOVII Sonic Electric Toothbrush were the most popular I have written this year. There is a lot of reader interest in home health and grooming products, and I have located a few more to tell you about in the coming weeks.

The first is an intense pulsed light (IPL) hair remover, a category recommended by one of my PR contacts as these devices are becoming increasingly popular. They can be used at home to remove unwanted hair while inhibiting or eliminating its regrowth, while making skin feel smoother and softer. It takes a few applications to completely remove the hair, and maintenance sessions spaced at few months apart afterwards keep it from growing back.

I did some research and found that many of these products are quite expensive, selling for $300 to $500 or more, and the numerous cheap models had spotty reviews. The AODAYS IPL Hair Removal Device hit the sweet spot with consistently outstanding reviews and a $169 price. I obtained a review unit and sought out a test subject.

One of my best friends turned out to be a perfect candidate. He told me his back had three large, unsightly patches of hair and he has his wife shave them off several times per year. After a few applications of the device he is already seeing a big difference, and he is confident that the shaving sessions are over.