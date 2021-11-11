South Jersey Group III semifinal

Who: Somerville (4) vs. Cedar Creek (1)

When/where: Noon Saturday at Cedar Creek

What’s next: Winner advances to the South Jersey final against No. 3 Delsea Regional, which advanced after its opponent Wall Township forfeited the semifinal round because of an investigation into an alleged hazing incident involving the team.

Somerville update: The Pioneers (8-2) feature running back Ethan MacNair, who has rushed for 912 yards but missed most of the last two games with an ankle injury. Junior quarterback Michael Miller has thrown for 1,275 yards and 16 TDs. Senior wide receiver/defensive back Jamien Bryant has caught 27 passes for 502 yards, made 51 tackles and intercepted three passes.

Cedar Creek update: The Pirates (10-0) are ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11. Senior linebacker C.J. Resto leads the defense with 104 tackles. Defensive back Elijah Smalls has three interceptions. Senior quarterback JC Landicini has thrown for 2,448 yards and 24 TDs. Wide receiver JoJo Bermudez has caught 61 passes for 1,222 yards and 10 TDs. Running back Ja’Quan Howard has carried 145 times for 1,171 yards and 17 TDs.

