Somers Point reopening plan

Somers Point School District will hold a special virtual meeting of the Board of Education on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 6:00 PM to review and approve the District’s Reopening Plan. Please see the following link for the meeting agenda and YouTube link.

The plan will be posted tomorrow evening for the community to review.

Attendees will be able to submit their questions and comments before and during the meeting through email at publiccomments@sptsd.org.

