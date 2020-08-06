Somers Point reopening plan
Somers Point School District will hold a special virtual meeting of the Board of Education on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 6:00 PM to review and approve the District’s Reopening Plan. Please see the following link for the meeting agenda and YouTube link.
The plan will be posted tomorrow evening for the community to review.
Attendees will be able to submit their questions and comments before and during the meeting through email at publiccomments@sptsd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.