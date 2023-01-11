Somers Point local jumps at chance to serve

SOMERS POINT – The Peace Corps suspended its global operations and evacuated around 7,000 active volunteers from over 60 countries when the COVID-19 pandemic first began in March 2020. Since then the organization has slowly begin returning volunteers overseas and Somers Point resident Will Fausey was one of the first to step up.

Fausey grew up in Somers Point, graduating from Mainland Regional High School before heading to study political science at Stockton University.

After graduating in December 2020, he applied to join the Peace Corps in April 2021. Fausey said he always thought about joining while in college.

“I like to travel, I like food and other cultures so that’s one thing about it. Then on top of that, serving, community service and volunteering has always been a big thing for me,” Fausey said. “I was a Boy Scout, and always involved with my community, so to combine that with all the learning of another culture and then also adding in that next step of doing it abroad as representative of the United States is great.”

While Fausey was eager to head out on his newest adventure, he knew that everything with the pandemic was putting a halt on all service and he would ultimately have to wait.Now almost a year and a half later, Fausey has since received his assignemt and is an active member of the Peace Corps.

Fausey left for Thailand on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Arrived there and was ready to get to work by Jan. 20.

For the first three months there, he will be involved in a training program that will help him to learn the language, cultural and also involves some technical training. After he successfully completes all training, Fausey will be fully working in Thailand for the new 24 months.

Out of the six Peace Corps sectors, Fausey will be working in youth and development. At this time he is unsure of what specifically he will be doing since each volunteer works on community driven projects that each individual community decides they need the most help with.

The language barrier is one thing Fausey said he is the most nervous for.

“It will be challenging at first not knowing the language well and with that not having the ability to create relationships,” Fausey said. “But once I’m through that I will be able to connect and build relationships with those in the community.”

Fausey doesn’t want to come across as a tourist hoping to catch glimpses of Thailand, but wants to really engage in their way of life, help them anyway he can and also bring his outside perspective to the people.

He also hopes his service helps others get a better idea on what the Peace Corps really does and what our community can do to help others.