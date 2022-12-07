Somers Point Business Association prepares for future business leaders

SOMERS POINT – The Somers Point Business Association (SPBA) has come together and created a brand new scholarship to further help families, students and their local business community.

The Lou DeScioli Scholarship Award will present $500 to three local students and is inspired by long-time Somers Point business and community leader Lou DeScioli.

DeScioli was said to always believe that a great business is one that strives to make its community thrive. SPBA is hoping to keep his mantra true and continue to help out their community any way that they can.

The scholarship fund comes directly from the SPBA in hopes to help put future business leaders of Somers Point on the right track and give them a little help along the way.

All high school seniors and current college students who work for a business in Somers Point will qualify and can apply to be considered for the award. These students can either work at a local business year round or during the summer months.

Each student must submit a 500-word essay describing the impact that they have made on the business where they are employed. The SPBA wants each essay to also provide three examples of how the students work efforts have positively affected any customer relations and improved the companies business practices.

Essays are expected to be submitted to somerspointba@gmail.com no later then Wednesday, March 1. The nine board members apart of the SPBA along with the president, Mike Smith, will meet to review all the submitted essays.

Once the group makes a united decision on who deserves the scholarships, the three winners will be announced at the SPBA breakfast mixer hosted on April 12.

“The SPBA is an organization that promotes, protects and supports the development of a strong business environment in Somers Point and that includes it's families and staff. This is just one way that we can help to support our businesses and it's students and families,” Smith said.

The members of the SPBA are excited to bring about an opportunity to help families with college tuition cost while also helping the business community. Together the members agreed to donate this large sum of money from their organization knowing that it is for the overall good of their community.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Smith says. “We want to help our families and students because we all know how costly college tuition can be. The SPBA wants to show that we help our community and our students.”

As an organization, the SPBA hopes to bring together all businesses and professionals interested in promoting, improving, developing and advancing the businesses and community of Somers Point. Members say that the SPBA has served as the ‘Voice of the Somers Point Business Community for more than 30 years’.

This scholarship will provide more opportunities and chances of success for local students who are all apart of our community in some way.