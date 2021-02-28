Some worry a drop in financial aid applications means fewer low-income students are considering college

“I don’t think it’s that they don’t want to go to college,” she said. “I think they’re just missing the supports that we give them in the building.”

Colleges are concerned, too. At West Chester University, the filing of federal financial-aid forms by prospective students was down about 10% last month but has caught up some since then.

Every year, the university would invite families to come to campus to fill out their FAFSA forms and counselors would circle the room and assist, said Tori Nuccio, deputy director of financial aid.

“It always eased that anxiety to know that if they got stuck, there was a financial-aid administrator right there they could tap on the shoulder,” Nuccio said.

West Chester participated in a virtual version of that held by a local school district, but it wasn’t the same, she said.

There were cases where the shared screen wasn’t working and another where a student held his cell phone to the webcam so she could try to assess the problem.

West Chester has offered incentives for students to fill out the forms and redesigned its FAFSA information page, Nuccio said. And the school still serves students in the office, with social distancing, she said.