SOME SEXY SIPPERS

The cocktail menu at Cuba Libre has consistently been one of the best in the city, and it specializes in some truly memorable drinks – most with a touch of their signature Latin flair. Rum is their bread and butter, with full flights available, as well as caprihinas, daiquiris and an entire list of minty mojitos for you to take sips while you shake your hips. For something a little different, try the grilled pineapple mojito made with Cuba Libre white rum, Licor 43 and grilled pineapple purée.
