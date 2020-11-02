Some parents look to private schools for in-person education, lifting enrollment there

When schools were abruptly shut down in March due to COVID-19, Karen M. Oblen didn’t know what the future held for Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township.
“We really didn’t know what to expect,” said Oblen, chief school administrator.
But when many area public schools went to a hybrid learning model for this school year, private schools’ decision to offer more in-class learning presented an alternative for some parents. And that translated into increased enrollment at parochial schools.
“All Catholic schools in South Jersey are either at capacity or over capacity,” said Gregory Freelon, school affairs and development director for Our Lady Star of the Sea in Atlantic City. “Right now, parents want their children to have an engaging academic experience. We (Catholic schools) are open and ready to offer that.”
“At the start of the year, we were getting calls all of the time,” said Carol Spina, principal at Our Lady Star of the Sea. “We have kids here from Ventnor and Mays Landing who were looking for five-day-a-week (in-person schooling).”
The influx of students to private schools during the pandemic comes at a time when Catholic schools in the area are struggling to stay open. Tuition increases have translated into dwindling enrollment at Catholic schools around the state and even have led to some closing.
Since the school opened in 1908, Our Lady Star of the Sea has served as an alternative to public schools for residents. The Catholic school has managed to keep its doors open while others around it shut down due to scant enrollment. But it hasn’t been easy. Recently the school, which was struggling with enrollment before the pandemic, absorbed some of the students from nearby St. James Catholic School in Ventnor, which closed in 2008.
“We are holding steady on enrollment,” Spina sad. “We have received donations from people to offer tuition assistance.”
Spina said the enrollment at the school has stayed steady since last year.
“The combination of the improvements that we have made and the fact that we were offering five days a week appealed to people,” Spina said.
Atlantic Christian has a waiting list for some grades.
The school has taken a variety of steps that have allowed it to offer in-person learning. The school installed three-sided Plexiglass shields on each desk, web cameras in every classroom to accommodate those who may be quarantined or who choose to do remote learning, and sanitizing stations throughout the school building. The school also has been using disinfectant foggers to sanitize playground equipment.
“We really didn’t know what to budget for,” Olden said. “We put together a smart budget. We didn’t know if we were going to need to lay anyone off. The public response has been good. We are at max capacity. Could we have hired more teachers and torn down some walls to create new classrooms? Yes, but we didn’t think that was the right thing to do.”
Oblen said administrators talked to all new families at the start of the year to see what they were interesting in doing.
“Was this a long-term situation or just for a year?” Olden said. “I hope that they will be staying around. With districts starting to return to in-person education, we will have to see what happens.”
