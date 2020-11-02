Some parents look to private schools for in-person education, lifting enrollment there

Since the school opened in 1908, Our Lady Star of the Sea has served as an alternative to public schools for residents. The Catholic school has managed to keep its doors open while others around it shut down due to scant enrollment. But it hasn’t been easy. Recently the school, which was struggling with enrollment before the pandemic, absorbed some of the students from nearby St. James Catholic School in Ventnor, which closed in 2008.

“We are holding steady on enrollment,” Spina sad. “We have received donations from people to offer tuition assistance.”

Spina said the enrollment at the school has stayed steady since last year.

“The combination of the improvements that we have made and the fact that we were offering five days a week appealed to people,” Spina said.

Atlantic Christian has a waiting list for some grades.

The school has taken a variety of steps that have allowed it to offer in-person learning. The school installed three-sided Plexiglass shields on each desk, web cameras in every classroom to accommodate those who may be quarantined or who choose to do remote learning, and sanitizing stations throughout the school building. The school also has been using disinfectant foggers to sanitize playground equipment.