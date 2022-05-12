The is the inaugural CAL Tournament. The final is scheduled for Wednesday at the highest remaining seed. The fields consists of the league’s three division winners plus a wild-card team

EHT (18-1) won the American Division. Sophomore first baseman Sienna Walterson has hit six home runs and knocked in 43 runs. Buena (16-7) is the United Division champion. Kendal Bryant sparks Buena with five home runs and 34 RBIs. Cedar Creek (19-4) and St. Joe (16-7) are currently tied for the National Division lead. The teams split two meetings this season with St. Joe wining 6-4 April 20 and Cedar Creek winning 16-3 May 4. Xelynn Rodriguez has five home runs and 51 RBIs for St. Joe. Olivia Catalina is batting .559 with 47 runs scored and 30 stolen bases for Cedar Creek.