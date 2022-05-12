Cape-Atlantic League Tournament
(seeds in parentheses)
4 p.m. Friday
Buena Regional (4) at Egg Harbor Township (1)
St. Joseph Academy (3) at Cedar Creek (2)
The is the inaugural CAL Tournament. The final is scheduled for Wednesday at the highest remaining seed. The fields consists of the league’s three division winners plus a wild-card team
EHT (18-1) won the American Division. Sophomore first baseman Sienna Walterson has hit six home runs and knocked in 43 runs. Buena (16-7) is the United Division champion. Kendal Bryant sparks Buena with five home runs and 34 RBIs. Cedar Creek (19-4) and St. Joe (16-7) are currently tied for the National Division lead. The teams split two meetings this season with St. Joe wining 6-4 April 20 and Cedar Creek winning 16-3 May 4. Xelynn Rodriguez has five home runs and 51 RBIs for St. Joe. Olivia Catalina is batting .559 with 47 runs scored and 30 stolen bases for Cedar Creek.
