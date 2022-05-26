 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Softball

  • 0

South Jersey Group IV final

Kingsway Regional (22-4) at Egg Harbor Township (23-1)

3 p.m. Friday

Kingsway handed EHT its only loss of the season, a 5-4 defeat on April 27. Senior third baseman Delaney Patella leads the second-seeded Dragons with five home runs and 40 RBIs. Senior outfielder Brianna Sciulli has scored 43 runs and stolen 31 bases.

Junior shortstop Madison Biddle has hit seven home runs and knocked in 36 runs for EHT. Sophomore third baseman Payton Colbert is batting .480 with 33 RBIs. Sophomore pitcher Madison Dollard has struck out 156 batters in 108 2/3 innings.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
