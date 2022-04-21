Hammonton Blue Devils Invitational
Saturday and Sunday at Hammonton High School
This 39th annual tournament is one of the highlights of the season
The 16-team field features seven teams ranked in The Press Elite 11, including No. 1 Donovan Catholic; No. 2 Clayton; No. 3 Kingsway Regional; No. 4 Bordentown; No. 7 Cedar Creek; No. 9 Southern Regional and No. 11 Cherokee.
First round and quarterfinal games will be played Saturday. The semifinals are noon Sunday with the championship game scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.
What follows is the first-round schedule:
Saturday
8 a.m.
Shawnee vs. Hammonton
GCIT vs. Southern Regional
10 a.m.
Steinert vs. Bordentown
Clayton vs. Rancocas Valley
Noon
Cedar Creek vs. Millville
Gloucester vs. Delsea
2 p.m.
Cherokee vs. Mainland Regional
Donovan Catholic vs. Kingsway Regional
