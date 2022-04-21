 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Softball

  • 0

Hammonton Blue Devils Invitational

Saturday and Sunday at Hammonton High School

This 39th annual tournament is one of the highlights of the season

The 16-team field features seven teams ranked in The Press Elite 11, including No. 1 Donovan Catholic; No. 2 Clayton; No. 3 Kingsway Regional; No. 4 Bordentown; No. 7 Cedar Creek; No. 9 Southern Regional and No. 11 Cherokee.

First round and quarterfinal games will be played Saturday. The semifinals are noon Sunday with the championship game scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.

What follows is the first-round schedule:

Saturday

8 a.m.

Shawnee vs. Hammonton

GCIT vs. Southern Regional

10 a.m.

Steinert vs. Bordentown

Clayton vs. Rancocas Valley

Noon

Cedar Creek vs. Millville

Gloucester vs. Delsea

2 p.m.

Cherokee vs. Mainland Regional

Donovan Catholic vs. Kingsway Regional

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
