Egg Harbor Township (20-1) is the defending champion and ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. The Eagles have beaten St. Joe 4-1 and 4-0 this season. EHT sophomore Sofia Spatocco is batting .414 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs. Junior pitcher Madison Dollard has struck out 195 batters in 124 innings. Junior pitcher Ava Fisher leads St. Joe with her bat and arm. She has nine home runs and 29 RBIs and 187 strikeouts in 122 innings pitched.